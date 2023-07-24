Wisely is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The lefty-hitting Wisely will see his streak of nine consecutive starts at the keystone come to an end while David Villar mans second base in his stead as the Giants face off against southpaw Tarik Skubal. At least until Brandon Crawford (knee) returns from the injured list, Wisely should have a clear path to everyday playing time versus right-handers, and he was even included in the lineup in Sunday's 6-1 loss against the Nationals and southpaw MacKenzie Gore.