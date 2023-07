Wisely was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of Monday's game against the Mariners, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Wisely will take the roster spot of Thairo Estrada, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a fractured hand. Wisely provides the Giants with plenty of versatility, as he's drawn starts at second base, third, shortstop and in left and center field so far this season.