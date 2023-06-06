Wisely was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Wisely will head back to Sacramento after Thairo Estrada (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Wisely appeared in 24 games after being called up from Triple-A on May 1, producing a .231 average with two homers, four doubles, six RBI, five runs and two stolen bases over 65 at-bats over those contests. The 24-year-old has the ability to play both in the infield and outfield and will likely return to the major-league roster again later this summer.