Doval picked up the save in Friday's 6-4 win over the Pirates. He allowed one hit without a walk or a strikeout over a scoreless inning.

Make it 27 saves in 29 chances, more saves than anyone else in baseball. Doval was a deserving All-Star selection, and in an era of bullpen committees, he has full ownership of the ninth in San Francisco. The rest of the Giants' bullpen has eight saves combined this season.