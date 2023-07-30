Doval (3-3) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning, taking a blown save but picking up the win Saturday versus the Red Sox.

Doval gave up a two-run, game-tying single to Justin Turner in the top of the ninth inning, but J.D. Davis's walk-off solo home run lifted the Giants to the win. Doval had pitched seven consecutive scoreless innings entering Saturday. Despite the misstep, the closer has a 2.68 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 63:19 K:BB through 47 innings while converting 31 of 34 save chances this season.