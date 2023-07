Doval picked up the save Tuesday against the Reds, working around a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

After allowing a one-out single and a walk, Doval coaxed a double-play ball from Spencer Steer to earn his league-leading 30th save. The 26-year-old righty has emerged as an elite closing option in San Francisco. He's now 30-for-32 in save chances this season with a 2.40 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 59:18 K:BB across 45 innings.