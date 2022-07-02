Doval (2-4) took the loss Friday versus the White Sox, allowing an unearned run on two hits while striking out two and walking none in one inning.

It was Doval's own error that allowed Gavin Sheets to get aboard with one out. Doval struck out Yoan Moncada after that, but allowed a pair of two-out singles that led to a run. The Giants' offense wasn't able to do anything in the bottom of the ninth, leaving the right-hander with the loss. He's surrendered four runs (three earned) in his last five innings. Doval has a 2.88 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 42:13 K:BB across 34.1 innings while adding 12 saves, a hold and two blown saves in 35 outings.