Doval struck out three in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Athletics.

Doval has pitched seven scoreless innings in a row, converting a save in each of his seven appearances in that span. He's tossed a perfect inning four times in that stretch, and he retook the major-league lead in saves with his 31st of the season Tuesday. The Giants' closer has a 2.35 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 62:18 K:BB through 46 innings this season.