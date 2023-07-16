Doval gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 28th save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Pirates.

The 28-year-old converted his 10th straight save chance and second in as many days coming out of the All-Star break, establishing a new career high in the process after he collected 27 saves in his breakout 2022 campaign. Doval continues to lead the majors in that category, sitting two saves clear of Alexis Diaz and Jordan Romano while posting a 2.51 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 57:17 K:BB through 43 innings.