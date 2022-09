Doval allowed a hit and struck out one across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Rockies.

Doval allowed a two-out hit but still successfully maintained a three-run lead to earn his 24th save of the season. He's now turned in nine consecutive scoreless appearances -- spanning 9.2 innings -- while maintaining a 12:1 K:BB. That stretch has added to Doval's excellent sophomore campaign, as he has a 2.42 ERA across 63.1 frames while blowing only three save chances.