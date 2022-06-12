Rodon (5-4) allowed two hits and three walks while striking out eight over six scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday over the Dodgers.

This was the second time Rodon's kept runs off the board in his 12 starts this season, and he hadn't recorded eight or more strikeouts since May 9. The 29-year-old threw 64 of his 98 pitches for strikes and efficiently limited the Dodgers' chances to generate offense. Rodon has a 3.18 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 83:25 K:BB through 65 innings in 12 starts. He'll look to build off of this start next weekend in Pittsburgh.