The Giants placed Longoria on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a sprained left shoulder. Manager Gabe Kapler said X-rays on Longoria's shoulder returned negative, but the veteran third baseman is expected to remain out for 4-to-6 weeks, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Based on the estimated recovery timeline, Longoria will likely remain on the shelf through or shortly before the All-Star break in mid-July. The injury is a tough blow for the 35-year-old, who was enjoying a resurgent season with an .892 OPS through 186 plate appearances on the season. Wilmer Flores will start at third base in place of Longoria in Sunday's game against the Cubs, and Flores could end up handling everyday duties at the position while Longoria is on the shelf.