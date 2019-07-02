Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Moves to 5-7

Samardzija (5-7) picked up the win against the Padres on Monday, giving up two earned runs and five hits over eight solid innings, striking out six and walking two in a 13-2 victory for the Giants.

The right-hander cruised to his fifth win of the season, bouncing back nicely after giving up five earned in each of his last two trips to the mound. The solid effort lowered Samardzija's ERA to 4.32 and his WHIP to 1.25 over 91.2 innings ahead of his next start, which will come at home against the Cardinals on Sunday.