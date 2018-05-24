Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Walks five in loss
Samardzija (1-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and five walks while striking out two over 4.2 innings against the Astros.
Samardzija breezed through the first four frames, allowing just two hits and an unearned run to that point, but the wheels fell off in the fifth with two walks, a single and a home run before getting the hook. Command has been a major issue all season for the 33-year-old -- he's had more strikeouts than walks in just two starts and posts a mediocre 25:23 K:BB in 34.2 innings. He'll take a bloated 6.23 ERA and 1.64 WHIP into his next start Tuesday in Colorado.
