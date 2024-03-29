Bart (hamstring) made the Giants' Opening Day roster but didn't appear off the bench in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Padres.

Bart tweaked his right hamstring in a March 22 Cactus League game, but he was able to play in both of the Giants' Bay Bridge Series exhibition games against the Athletics on Monday and Tuesday to guarantee his availability for the start of the season. He's opening the season as the Giants' No. 3 catcher and is unlikely to see much playing time behind Patrick Bailey and Tom Murphy.