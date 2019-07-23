Giants' Johnny Cueto: Set to face live hitters

Cueto (elbow) is scheduled to face live hitters Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

It will be the first time Cueto is facing live batters since undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2018. The 33-year-old is expected to begin rehab games with the Giants' AZL affiliate in early August while he attempts to return to the majors for the final month of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories