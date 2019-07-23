Giants' Johnny Cueto: Set to face live hitters
Cueto (elbow) is scheduled to face live hitters Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
It will be the first time Cueto is facing live batters since undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2018. The 33-year-old is expected to begin rehab games with the Giants' AZL affiliate in early August while he attempts to return to the majors for the final month of the season.
More News
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Nearing rehab games•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Completes another bullpen session•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Tossing side session over weekend•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Hoping for September return•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Throws bullpen session•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Throws from 45 feet•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal