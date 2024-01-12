Hicks signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the Giants on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The kicker here is that the Giants plan to use Hicks as a starter, which comes as quite a surprise. Hicks' only experience in the majors as a starter came early in 2022 with the Cardinals, when he posted a 5.47 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 25:21 K:BB over 26.2 innings. His 204 other big-league appearances have all been in relief, including all 65 last season. The Giants always have the option of eventually moving Hicks back to the bullpen if starting doesn't work out, of course. The 27-year-old held a 3.29 ERA and 81:32 K:BB across 65.2 frames for the Cardinals and Blue Jays in 2023.