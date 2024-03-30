Harrison (1-0) earned the win Friday against San Diego, allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out five.

Harrison was sharp Friday, blanking the Padres through the first three innings before ultimately surrendering just two runs on a pair of solo homers. The 22-year-old southpaw went 1-1 in seven starts as a rookie last year, posting a 4.15 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB. Harrison has shown that he can be an effective MLB starter, despite struggling with the home-run ball early in his career. He's tentatively lined up for a tough road matchup versus the Dodgers in his next outing.