Williamson went 3-for-3 with his third home run of the season in a 3-1 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.

Williamson was unfazed by the tough task of facing Clayton Kershaw, delivering three of his team's eight hits off of the Cy Young contender. The 27-year-old has started two of the last three games, but they have all come against southpaws. Williamson and his .177 isolated power rating will likely retreat to the bench in favor of Jarrett Parker on Monday, but he could be a cheap source of power in daily leagues when the Giants face the left-handed Robbie Ray on Tuesday.