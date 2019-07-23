Mac Williamson: Headed to KBO
Williamson is nearing an agreement to sign with the Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization, Sung Min Kim of The Athletic reports.
WIlliamson's rights remain with the Mariners after he recently accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Tacoma, but he'll likely be released from his obligations to the organization while he pursues what's presumably a more lucrative opportunity overseas. The 29-year-old Williamson has posted some eye-popping numbers in the Triple-A ranks over the past three seasons, but his 28.8 percent career strikeout rate has prevented him from finding much sustained success in the majors. He could emerge as one of the KBO's top power hitters while having the luxury of teeing off against pitchers who typically work at lower velocities than their MLB counterparts.
