Mariners' Mac Williamson: DFA'd by Seattle
Williamson was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Tuesday.
Williamson hasn't found his stroke at the dish since being called up June 5, hitting just .182 with three homers and 10 RBI over 25 games. He'll head to the waiver wire after getting booted from the 40-man roster.
More News
-
Mariners' Mac Williamson: Playing time slips•
-
Mariners' Mac Williamson: Another productive start•
-
Mariners' Mac Williamson: Swats solo homer•
-
Mariners' Mac Williamson: Productive from bottom of order•
-
Mariners' Mac Williamson: Retreats to bench•
-
Mariners' Mac Williamson: Gets third straight start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...