Williamson is suing the Giants over the concussion he suffered back in 2018, which he says, "ended [his] career," Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Williamson alleges the Giants created a dangerous work environment by having bullpen mounds on the field, a setup which caused him to trip and hit his head on a wall. He still has symptoms such as blurred vision. The outcome of the suit, while potentially interesting, likely doesn't have fantasy implications, though the fact that Williamson seemingly considers his career to be over does, as he hasn't officially announced his retirement. Those implications aren't particularly significant, however, as Williamson is a 30-year-old with a .203/.282/.348 career slash line in 160 big-league games.