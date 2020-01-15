Play

Williamson signed with the Nationals as a non-roster invitee Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The 29-year-old hasn't put things together over parts of five seasons in the big leagues, hitting .203/.282/.348 in 483 plate appearances. He played 40 games for the Samsung Lions of the KBO last season after getting designated for assignment by the Mariners, but his .273/.327/.409 line there doesn't exactly suggest he suddenly figured things out.

