Williamson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Williamson will head to the bench for the third time in four games in favor of Dylan Moore, who may have temporarily displaced Williamson as manager Scott Servais' preferred option in left field. Though Williamson joined the big club with a bang in his first game following his June 5 callup from Triple-A Tacoma, slugging a three-run, pinch-hit homer, he's managed a .197/.303/.288 slash line in his subsequent 19 contests.