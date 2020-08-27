site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-mauricio-dubon-not-starting-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Mauricio Dubon: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dubon is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.
Despite southpaw Caleb Ferguson pitching for Los Angeles, Dubon is now absent from both game's starting lineups.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read