Conforto is in line to serve as the Giants' primary designated hitter in 2024, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

San Francisco wants to improve its outfield defense, which led to the signing of Jung-Hoo Lee and its apparent plan to use Luis Matos in left field and Conforto at DH, at least against righties. Conforto made 104 of his 115 starts in 2023 in the outfield but finished in the 22nd percentile in Outs Above Average, per Baseball Savant.