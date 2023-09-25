Yastrzemski isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Padres, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Yastrzemski will get a breather in this one with San Francisco set to face southpaw Blake Snell. Luis Matos is penciled into the lineup in left field, allowing Austin Slater to draw the start in center.
