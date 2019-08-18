Yastrzemski went 3-for-6 in Saturday's 11-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

All three of his hits were singles, just a day after he posted a three-homer game. Unfortunately, Yastrzemski was unable to provide any run production in Saturday's contest. The 28-year-old is now batting .278/.328/.547 through 245 at-bats, having carved out a role as the everyday right fielder for the Giants.

