Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Thursday that Haniger (oblique) won't resume baseball activity for at least another week, Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

It could be as long as 10 days before Haniger is able to return to daily workouts in Giants camp. "We're just going to gradually build him up," said Kapler. "I don't think there's any rush to get him ready." Haniger suffered a Grade 1 oblique strain earlier this month and seems likely to open the 2023 season with an IL stint. The oft-injured outfielder inked a three-year, $43.5 million contract with San Francisco in December.