Haniger went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a Cactus League win over the Brewers on Thursday.

Haniger's solo homer in the first inning was his third of spring and pushed his Cactus League average and OPS to .450 and 1.450, respectively, across 22 plate appearances. The veteran outfielder, who's enjoying a clean bill of health after an injury-hampered 2023 season with the Giants and has also professed several times this spring that he feels extremely comfortable being back in Seattle after a year away.