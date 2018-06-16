Giants' Pierce Johnson: Called up Friday
Johnson was called up to the Giants for Friday's game against the Dodgers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Johnson's stint could be only a day, as the Giants will activate Brandon Belt (appendicitis) from the disabled list Saturday. If Johnson pitches Friday, it will likely be in mop-up action.
More News
-
Giants' Pierce Johnson: Likely rejoining major-league club•
-
Giants' Pierce Johnson: Sent back to minors•
-
Giants' Pierce Johnson: Lit up for six runs•
-
Giants' Pierce Johnson: Picks up win in relief•
-
Giants' Pierce Johnson: Makes major-league roster•
-
Giants' Pierce Johnson: Optioned to Triple-A Sacramento•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...