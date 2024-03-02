Estrada has gone 3-for-12 over four Cactus League games.

While the Giants' infield is getting crowded after Friday's signing of Matt Chapman, there's little reason to think Estrada is in danger of losing his starting job at the keystone. Estrada hit .271 with a .731 OPS, 14 home runs, 23 stolen bases, 49 RBI and 63 runs scored over 120 contests last year. With a little more pop in the Giants' lineup, his counting stats could rise if he stays in the top half of the order.