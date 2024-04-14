Estrada went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's win over the Rays while also drawing a walk.

Estrada had himself a day on Saturday, taking Ryan Pepiot deep for a solo shot in the top of the fourth and later adding a second long ball in the seventh as the Giants dominated the Rays. The shortstop got off to a slow start to begin this month but has now registered multiple hits in back-to-back contests and has hit safely in six of his last eight. Estrada has three home runs on the campaign already, putting him well on pace to surpass the 14 he hit in each of the last two seasons.