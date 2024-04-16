Estrada is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Estrada started the first 17 games of the season and will receive a breather Tuesday after going 7-for-16 with two doubles and two homers over the previous four games. Tyler Fitzgerald will man the keystone and bat ninth.
