Estrada (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Estrada went 0-for-2 in Wednesday's game against the Mets before being pulled due to left hamstring tightness. The Giants had their off day Thursday, but the 28-year-old will sit out for at least one more game while managing his injury. Tyler Fitzgerald will start at second base Friday and bat eighth against Pirates right-hander Quinn Priester.