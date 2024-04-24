Estrada was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mets due to left hamstring tightness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Estrada reportedly wanted to play through his injury, suggesting that his removal was more of a precautionary decision. The Giants don't play Thursday, so the 28-year-old will get an extra day to recover and may be able to return Friday without missing any time.
