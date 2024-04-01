Estrada went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against San Diego.
Estrada slugged his first homer of the 2024 campaign, tagging Michael King in the fourth inning to plate Michael Conforto. The second baseman has tallied an RBI in three straight games and has hit safely in each of his four appearances this season.
