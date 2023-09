Estrada went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-2 extra-inning loss to the Padres.

Estrada has homered twice in his last six games, though he's gone just 6-for-24 (.250) in that span. The second baseman also logged his 23rd steal of the season in the eighth inning. He's at 14 homers through 117 contests, matching his total from 140 games a year ago. Estrada has maintained a strong .275/.319/.424 slash line with 49 RBI and 63 runs scored this year.