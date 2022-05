Flores was added to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 30-year-old was scheduled to get a day off Saturday, but he'll serve as the designated hitter and bat second after Brandon Belt (knee) was scratched from the lineup. Flores has gone 4-for-13 with a double, three runs, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last three games.