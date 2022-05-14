site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Not starting Saturday
Flores isn't starting Saturday against the Cardinals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Flores returned to the field in Friday's series opener but went hitless in four at-bats. LaMonte Wade will serve as the designated hitter while Luis Gonzalez starts in right field.
