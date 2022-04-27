site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Zack Littell: Lands on injured list
Littell (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list Tuesday.
The move didn't come with an injury designation, so Littell may have been placed on the COVID-19 IL. Kervin Castro was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.
