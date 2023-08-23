Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Dodgers.

Over his last nine games, Gimenez has five multi-hit efforts and four 0-fers, resulting in a .364 batting average over that span. He's also collected a pair of steals but just three RBI in that sample. The second baseman is slashing .245/.315/.389 with 21 thefts, 11 home runs, 45 RBI and 56 runs scored over 120 contests this season. His playing time remains secure despite his overall struggles with getting on base consistently.