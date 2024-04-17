The Guardians reinstated Lively (illness) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Red Sox in Boston.

Cleveland moved reliever Eli Morgan (shoulder) to the 15-day IL in a corresponding move to make room for Lively, who will be making his Guardians debut Wednesday. Lively got stretched out to 5.1 innings and 55 pitches in his second and final rehab start with Triple-A Columbus last week, so he could have some minor workload restrictions in place in his return from the IL. With Shane Bieber (elbow) out for the season and Xzavion Curry getting optioned to Triple-A following a spot start Monday, Lively could be in line to make multiple turns through the Cleveland rotation until Gavin Williams (elbow) is ready to return from the IL.