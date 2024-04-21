Lively is scheduled to start Tuesday's series opener with the Red Sox at Progressive Field.

Lively will be making his second turn through the Guardians rotation after he was effective in his MLB debut this past Wednesday in his return from a stint on the 15-day injured list while he recovered from a viral illness. While facing off against the same Boston team he'll face this week at Fenway Park, Lively struck out seven and gave up two earned runs on three hits and one walk over five innings, though he took the loss after being on the wrong end of a pitcher's duel with Tanner Houck. Lively should have a spot in the Cleveland rotation until Gavin Williams (elbow) is ready to return from the 15-day IL, likely in the first or second week of May. Williams made a start at extended spring training Saturday and should head out on a rehab assignment this week, though he'll likely need at least two starts in the minors before being activated from the IL.