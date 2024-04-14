The Guardians plan to reinstate Lively (illness) from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game in Boston, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports

The season-ending injury to Shane Bieber (elbow) along with a doubleheader with the Yankees on Saturday opened up two spots in Cleveland's temporary six-man rotation, and Xzavion Curry (illness) -- who will be activated from the IL to start Monday -- and Lively will be called upon to fill the voids. The Guardians are expected to condense their rotation to five men by the end of the week, however, so how Curry and Lively perform against the Red Sox will likely determine which of the two remains in a starting role moving forward. Lively wrapped up his two-start rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus by covering 5.1 innings and 55 pitches this past Tuesday, so he should face only light workload restrictions in Boston for what will be his season debut with the big club.