Lively (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over five innings against Boston.

Although Lively was excellent in his first start of the campaign, he wasn't as good as Tanner Houck -- who pitched a complete-game shutout -- and was stuck with the loss. Lively ran into a bit of trouble in the third and fourth innings, bringing in Pablo Reyes on a balk in the third before surrendering a solo homer to Connor Wong in the fourth. With Gavin Williams (elbow) set to miss at least one more trip around the rotation, Lively should receive some opportunities to build on Wednesday's performance. His first chance to do so is set to come Tuesday in a rematch with the Red Sox.