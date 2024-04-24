Lively did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Red Sox, allowing one run on five hits while striking out seven over 6.1 innings.

Lively held Boston off the board until Wilyer Abreu's solo home run in the seventh inning, though Cleveland couldn't break through against Tanner Houck until the bottom half of the frame, leaving Lively with a no-decision. The 32-year-old right-hander's pitched well in his first two starts this year, both coming against the Red Sox. Lively's allowed three runs through 11.1 innings while posting an impressive 14:1 K:BB. He should get at least one more start before Gavin Williams (elbow) is able to rejoin the rotation -- Lively's currently slated for a tough road matchup in Atlanta on Sunday.