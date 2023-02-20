DeLauter is expected to be sidelined for 4-to-5 months after undergoing surgery Jan. 10 to address a fracture to the fifth toe of his left foot, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

DeLauter broke the same foot last spring, with the injury preventing him from making his professional debut after the Guardians selected him last June with the No. 16 overall pick of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft. While the fact that the 21-year-old has now required two procedures on the foot over the past two years isn't the most encouraging sign for his long-term outlook, he should still be on track to join the Guardians' rookie-level Arizona Complex League club by July, provided he experiences no setbacks in his rehab over the next few months.