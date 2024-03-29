Fry went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Thursday's 8-0 Opening Day win over Oakland.

Fry got the start at DH and batted fifth in the order following a strong spring during which he hit .295 with a pair of homers and eight RBI. The 28-year-old scored Cleveland's first run of the campaign in the second inning Thursday, coming around to score on a Tyler Freeman double following his own one-out two-bagger. In addition to his three hits, Fry added a sacrifice fly in the ninth frame to cap the scoring in the contest. It will take much more than one game for him to gain viability in mixed fantasy leagues, though the fact that Fry holds catcher eligibility and may log occasional time at DH in addition to being able to play the infield and outfield gives him some intrigue, especially in two-catcher formats.