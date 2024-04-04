Clase set the Twins down in order in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his third save of the year Thursday.

Clase allowed a couple of hard-hit balls in the inning, though they'd both result in outs as the 26-year-old right-hander locked down his third save, tying him for the league lead in the early going. Clase took a slight step back last year, pitching to a 3.22 ERA over 72.2 innings, though he'd still wind up with a career-most 44 saves in 56 chances.